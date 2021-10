OKLAHOMA CITY- You probably heard the term QLCS tornado Wednesday morning when severe weather hit Oklahoma City.

The term QLCS stands for ‘Quasi-Linear Convective System’.

These are tornadoes that form very quickly with little warning.

They ‘spin up’ with a line of storms often called a squall line.

These are not the typical set-up seen in Oklahoma. These are usually weak and happen at night.