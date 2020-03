OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather season in Oklahoma is quickly approaching, and here at KFOR, we want you to be prepared.

One of the most dangerous places you can be when severe weather strikes is outside.

If you’re outside during severe weather, it’s important to know where to go and what to do.

News 4 Meteorologist Emily Sutton was in Scissortail Park on Friday morning with Chris Bachmann, COO of Scissortail Park, to give life-saving advice for when severe weather strikes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video