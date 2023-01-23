Here’s the latest timeline for the Winter Storm moving across Oklahoma on Tuesday

12-3am Tuesday Morning: The snow will develop across Western and Southwestern Oklahoma.

3-6am Tuesday Morning: The snow will move across the I-35 corridor and the OKC Metro. It will begin as rain, then transition to sleet, and then snow around 7-8am.

12-6pm Tuesday Afternoon: The heavy snow will expand across Central, Southern and Eastern Oklahoma.

10pm Tuesday Evening – 12am Wednesday Morning: The heavy snow will begin to taper off as it moves into Eastern Oklahoma.

3-6am Wednesday Morning: The snow will end and move east out of Oklahoma.