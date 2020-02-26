50 Degree Warm-Up is on the Way!

From Thursday morning to Sunday afternoon, temperatures will increase 50 degrees! Cold air is in place Wednesday and highs will only reach the low 40s under sunny skies. Strong northerly winds will create wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon. Winds decrease overnight and lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s under clear skies. Thursday will be windy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s, under sunny skies. Friday will be pleasant with lighter winds, sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

This weekend will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and in the low 70s Sunday! A cold front will sweep across the state Monday, bringing isolated storms. Severe weather is possible. Our main system arrives Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and cooler highs in the low 50s. Another system arrives Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest!