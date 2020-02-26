Breaking News
50 Degree Warm-Up is on the Way!

Weekend Warm-Up

From Thursday morning to Sunday afternoon, temperatures will increase 50 degrees! Cold air is in place Wednesday and highs will only reach the low 40s under sunny skies. Strong northerly winds will create wind chills in the 20s and 30s this afternoon.  Winds decrease overnight and lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s under clear skies.  Thursday will be windy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s, under sunny skies.  Friday will be pleasant with lighter winds, sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

This weekend will be warm and windy with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and in the low 70s Sunday! A cold front will sweep across the state Monday, bringing isolated storms. Severe weather is possible. Our main system arrives Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and cooler highs in the low 50s.  Another system arrives Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest!

Wednesday

41° / 29°
Windy with a few clouds
Windy with a few clouds 0% 41° 29°

Thursday

58° / 25°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 25°

Friday

61° / 29°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 61° 29°

Saturday

68° / 34°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 68° 34°

Sunday

72° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 72° 52°

Monday

65° / 47°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 65° 47°

Tuesday

52° / 43°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 60% 52° 43°

32°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
32°

33°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
33°

36°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
36°

38°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

41°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

42°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

42°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

40°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

38°

7 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

8 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

9 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

10 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

11 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

12 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

1 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

2 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

3 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

4 AM
Clear
0%
29°

29°

5 AM
Clear
0%
29°

30°

6 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

