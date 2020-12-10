70s Thursday, accumulating snow arrives this weekend!

Get ready for a huge change in the weather forecast!

Thursday evening, clouds will increase as a cold front slides through the state. After midnight, expect scattered rain showers. A few flakes may accompany the rain far northwest. Lows will be in the middle 40s.

Expect cold highs Friday with rain ending late morning. Clouds will remain as temps only hit the upper 40s.

Saturday will be dry and cold as we await the next storm system.

Late Saturday night into Sunday morning, a quickly moving low heads for our state. Several inches of snow are likely across Oklahoma early Sunday morning. These are current forecast snow totals which will change.

A lot of uncertainty has to do with the storm’s track. A small shift will mean big differences in who gets snow and who does not!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett