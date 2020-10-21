80s are here for now, but frozen precip may not be far out!

After morning cloudiness and cool weather, skies have cleared and warm weather has moved in. Look for lows Wednesday night to be near 15 degrees above average with low to middle 60s.

Another nice warm day is expected Thursday with highs in the low to middle 80s. Some morning clouds will give way to sunshine and breezy conditions.

The first of a couple blasts of cold air arrives Friday with showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Temps will fall through the day.

Weekend weather tries to warm things up again through the 60s and low 70s before a powerful front arrives Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s through Tuesday. Right now, cold rain is very likely with the possibility of some frozen precip, especially west Monday night. Stay tuned as this will change as we get closer!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett