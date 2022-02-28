It’s all about the Jet Stream. The Jet Stream is the core of the strongest winds aloft mostly flowing from west to east across the lower 48 states and is driven by very strong temperature differences across the country. Usually when storm systems approach Oklahoma we are on the warm side of the Jet Stream as is the case this week. Temps will warm up big time! But then as the storm system moves east colder air dives south from the north side of the Jet Stream and it turns colder again. And sometimes Oklahoma can get winter weather depending on the exact track of these storm systems moving within the Jet Stream. We are watching this closely! Here’s the jet Stream forecast for this weekend. As you can see the colder air is lurking just north and could drop south into Oklahoma again. Stay tuned!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction