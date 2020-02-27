A Big Warming Trend Begins Today

After a cold start, Thursday will mark the start of a warming trend that peaks this weekend. Highs Thursday will climb to the low 60s with a breezy southwesterly wind and sunny skies. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s under clear skies. Friday will be pleasant with lighter winds out of the west, sunshine and warmer highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend will be windy and warm with highs soaring to the 70s! Clouds and winds will increase on Sunday, ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep across the state on Monday, sparking isolated storms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Tuesday will be wet with rain likely through early Wednesday. A warming trend will return for the rest of the week.