Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

A Big Warming Trend Begins Today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weekend Warm-Up!

Weekend Warm-Up!

After a cold start, Thursday will mark the start of a warming trend that peaks this weekend. Highs Thursday will climb to the low 60s with a breezy southwesterly wind and sunny skies.  Lows tonight will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s under clear skies.  Friday will be pleasant with lighter winds out of the west, sunshine and warmer highs in the mid 60s.

This weekend will be windy and warm with highs soaring to the 70s! Clouds and winds will increase on Sunday, ahead of our next storm system. A cold front will sweep across the state on Monday, sparking isolated storms. A few storms could be strong to severe.  Tuesday will be wet with rain likely through early Wednesday. A warming trend will return for the rest of the week.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 20°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 61° 20°

Friday

65° / 27°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 27°

Saturday

70° / 36°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 70° 36°

Sunday

72° / 50°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 72° 50°

Monday

65° / 52°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 65° 52°

Tuesday

58° / 43°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 80% 58° 43°

Wednesday

52° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 52° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

29°

7 AM
Clear
0%
29°

30°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
30°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

55°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

47°

9 PM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

10 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

11 PM
Clear
0%
43°

41°

12 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

1 AM
Clear
10%
40°

38°

2 AM
Clear
10%
38°

37°

3 AM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

4 AM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

5 AM
Clear
10%
35°

35°

6 AM
Clear
10%
35°

Don't Miss

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter