A blast of cold Fall – Like air reaches Oklahoma late Tuesday afternoon / eve! Until then a wonderful holiday weekend!

Good Saturday morning. Looks like a wonderful Labor Day weekend in Oklahoma. Expecting very warm to hot conditions with breezy south winds developing and mostly sunny skies. A few showers and t’storms possible Saturday afternoon / eve in eastern OK otherwise dry through Labor Day! A strong cold front will approach Oklahoma on Tuesday and sweep southeast across the state by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain is likely to spread from west to east across Oklahoma on Tuesday with sharply falling temps and strong north winds behind cold front. The rain ends early on Wednesday with unseasonably chilly temps lasting into Friday morning. Many areas will experience record cold temps Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday morning. Jon Slater