A cold front moves south tonight and there’s a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms mostly in northeastern / eastern Oklahoma from late this afternoon thru tonight. Main threats large hail and damaging winds. Can’t totally rule out an isolated tornado. Out west behind the dry line gusty SW winds and hot temps in the 90s means extreme fire weather conditions this afternoon into the evening hours. Much cooler weather with clouds, light rain and drizzle expected this weekend. Skies should be clearing by Sunday afternoon. So maybe have back up plans ready to go this weekend especially for Easter Sunday morning. #okwx

