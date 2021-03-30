A cold front is sweeping southeast across Oklahoma. How much, if any, rainfall can you expect?

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The cold front is moving southeast across Oklahoma Tuesday bringing gusty north winds and cooler temps to Oklahoma for a few days.

Not much moisture expected with this system.

However, some light rain is possible very late tonight into early Wed AM.

Here is a look at the latest weather computer model total rainfall forecast with this system ending Wednesday afternoon. As you can see not much rain in central Oklahoma. Heaviest rainfall with showers and t’storms along the front later today and this evening in southeastern Oklahoma.