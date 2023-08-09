Good morning! The showers are moving out this morning and then a cold front is coming in from the northwest later this afternoon. Notice a big range in temps across our state today with low 100s to the south and only 80s to the northwest! Any storms far east with the front this evening into Arkansas. Here’s a snap shot of the weather at 4:30 PM this afternoon!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now