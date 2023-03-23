Here comes our next chance for rain! As a cold front moves southeast into central Oklahoma this afternoon you can expect showers and t’storms to develop with heavy rainfall and some severe weather possible. The cold front pushes south of OKC by early afternoon so the heaviest t’storms and heaviest rain will likely occur to the south and east with much less rain northwest. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1-4 inch range ending Friday morning. That’s enough to cause local flooding! Also, some severe weather is very possible with the strongest storms. The main threats are large hail and strong winds. Stay weather aware!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction