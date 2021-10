After highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s, a cold front today will keep us closer to average.

We’ll see sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 70’s this afternoon.

There will be a low chance of showers in Southeastern Oklahoma as we head into tonight.

Our next chance of rain for the OKC Metro moves in Friday morning.

For the weekend, Saturday looks great but rain chances move in Sunday.