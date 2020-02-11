Breaking News
A Cold Rain Central OK with snow Possible Northwestern OK!

Weather





Good evening.  It’s been a cloudy, cold and at times wet Monday with rain and even some snow across western and northwestern OK.  It’s not over yet as the main storm system will impact Oklahoma later Tuesday, Tuesday Night into early Wednesday morning.  Most areas get more cold rain with temps above freezing but across the Panhandles and northwestern OK snow is possible.  Depending on the exact track of the storm system wet snow accumulation is possible in a swath across the Panhandles right thru northwestern OK Tuesday night.  It’s a rather quick moving system so I’m expecting all precipitation to end from west to east very early Wednesday morning.  Here’s a look at possible snowfall accumulations mainly on grassy areas across northwestern OK.  This all depends on exact track of storm system and where the heaviest snow falls could change so please check back for updates! Jon Slater

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

41° / 32°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 80% 41° 32°

Tuesday

41° / 34°
Morning rain/snow
Morning rain/snow 80% 41° 34°

Wednesday

43° / 32°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 80% 43° 32°

Thursday

38° / 23°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 38° 23°

Friday

41° / 22°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 41° 22°

Saturday

54° / 34°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 54° 34°

Sunday

61° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

9 PM
Showers
40%
36°

36°

10 PM
Showers
40%
36°

37°

11 PM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
37°

37°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

37°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

36°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

37°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
37°

38°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
38°

40°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

42°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

