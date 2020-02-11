A Cold Rain Central OK with snow Possible Northwestern OK!

Good evening. It’s been a cloudy, cold and at times wet Monday with rain and even some snow across western and northwestern OK. It’s not over yet as the main storm system will impact Oklahoma later Tuesday, Tuesday Night into early Wednesday morning. Most areas get more cold rain with temps above freezing but across the Panhandles and northwestern OK snow is possible. Depending on the exact track of the storm system wet snow accumulation is possible in a swath across the Panhandles right thru northwestern OK Tuesday night. It’s a rather quick moving system so I’m expecting all precipitation to end from west to east very early Wednesday morning. Here’s a look at possible snowfall accumulations mainly on grassy areas across northwestern OK. This all depends on exact track of storm system and where the heaviest snow falls could change so please check back for updates! Jon Slater

