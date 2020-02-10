A Cold, Wet Start to the Work Week

A big storm system will impact our state for the next three days. Highs Monday will only climb to the upper 30s to lower 40s under overcast skies with scattered, cold rain showers. Rain will switch to sleet and snow for northwestern Oklahoma later today. The snow line will drop south into west-central Oklahoma by Tuesday morning. Sleet or snow could briefly mix-in with rain for OKC Tuesday morning but no accumulation is expected. Northwestern and west-central Oklahoma could see up to 1″ of sleet and snow accumulations through tomorrow morning.

We will have a brief lull Tuesday afternoon before another round moves in from the south Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Cold air will follow with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend to the 50s and 60s. Stay tuned for the latest!