A Cold, Wet Start to the Work Week

Winter Details

Winter Details

A big storm system will impact our state for the next three days. Highs Monday will only climb to the upper 30s to lower 40s under overcast skies with scattered, cold rain showers.  Rain will switch to sleet and snow for northwestern Oklahoma later today. The snow line will drop south into west-central Oklahoma by Tuesday morning.  Sleet or snow could briefly mix-in with rain for OKC Tuesday morning but no accumulation is expected. Northwestern and west-central Oklahoma could see up to 1″ of sleet and snow accumulations through tomorrow morning.

We will have a brief lull Tuesday afternoon before another round moves in from the south Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Cold air will follow with lows in the 20s and highs in the 30s. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend to the 50s and 60s. Stay tuned for the latest!

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

41° / 32°
Cloudy with late day rain
Cloudy with late day rain 80% 41° 32°

Tuesday

41° / 34°
Morning rain/snow
Morning rain/snow 80% 41° 34°

Wednesday

43° / 32°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 80% 43° 32°

Thursday

38° / 23°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 38° 23°

Friday

41° / 22°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 41° 22°

Saturday

54° / 34°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 54° 34°

Sunday

61° / 45°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 61° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

35°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

40°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
40°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
41°

42°

2 PM
Showers
40%
42°

42°

3 PM
Showers
50%
42°

42°

4 PM
Rain
70%
42°

40°

5 PM
Rain
60%
40°

39°

6 PM
Showers
50%
39°

38°

7 PM
Showers
40%
38°

38°

8 PM
Showers
40%
38°

37°

9 PM
Showers
50%
37°

37°

10 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

11 PM
Showers
40%
37°

37°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
37°

37°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
37°

37°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
37°

36°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
36°

35°

6 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
30%
35°

35°

7 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
40%
35°

35°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
35°

