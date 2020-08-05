A Few More Storm Chances Then Typical August Heat Returns

After a stormy start, Wednesday afternoon will be dry with clearing skies. Once again, highs will only climb to the low to mid 80s, more than 10 degrees below normal! Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s with scattered showers and storms across northern and eastern Oklahoma. Central Oklahoma will have isolated showers early Thursday. Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon for northern and central Oklahoma. Highs will climb to the upper 80 to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. There’s a small rain chance early Friday.

An upper level ridge takes over this weekend, returning seasonal highs in the mid 90s. The heat and humidity will continue next week with our next chance for storms on Wednesday.