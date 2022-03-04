OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for northwest Oklahoma for Friday afternoon and all of western into central Oklahoma on Saturday.

A strong dry line surges east Saturday afternoon with fire weather conditions increasing to critical levels Saturday.

All areas along and west of I 35 need to watch this fire threat closely! Warm temps, dry air, strong winds will develop behind dry line Saturday afternoon into early evening hours. This will enhance fire weather conditions to critical levels! Stay weather aware!