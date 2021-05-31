A Flash Flood Watch continues for Eastern Oklahoma Monday Night into Tuesday Morning.

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect for Eastern Oklahoma thru 7 AM Tuesday. Showers and t’storms developing along a cold front will continue to move east and produce locally heavy rainfall across eastern Oklahoma Monday Night into Tuesday Morning.  The threat for additional heavy rainfall is over for central and western Oklahoma including the OKC Metro as the cold front is moving past to the east already.  Please watch for possible flooding across eastern Oklahoma tonight.  Turn around don’t drown!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter