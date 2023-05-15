Good Monday Morning! A Flash Flood Watch continues for portions of central and south central Oklahoma thru 1 PM this afternoon. Rounds of showers and t’storms this morning into this afternoon with locally heavy rain possible. Please use caution if traveling this morning! Locally heavy rainfall will result in plenty of water on the roads so slow down! Some drying out later today!
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now