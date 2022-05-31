A Flood Watch has been issued for portions of central and northern Oklahoma from tonight through 1 AM Thursday. A slow moving cold front moves south across OK next few days with showers and t’storms. Some severe weather and heavy rainfall. Up to 1 to 3 inches of rainfall possible in the watch area with higher amounts not out of the question where heavier thunderstorms set up. There’s also some potential for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and large hail. Stay weather aware Tuesday, Wednesday into Thursday morning.

