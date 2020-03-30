A good soaking of rain in Oklahoma today. The heaviest rain is moving out but showers will linger through much of the night.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from Monday’s storm system. Most areas in central OK picking up between 0.50″ to 0.80″ of rain thru 7 PM this Monday evening. The heaviest steadiest rainfall is shifting east of OKC but showers will linger thru most of Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. The storm system is moving away but clouds will be very slow to clear off Tuesday afternoon.
