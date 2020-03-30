Breaking News
A good soaking of rain in Oklahoma today. The heaviest rain is moving out but showers will linger through much of the night.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from Monday’s storm system.  Most areas in central OK picking up between 0.50″ to 0.80″ of rain thru 7 PM this Monday evening.  The heaviest steadiest rainfall is shifting east of OKC but showers will linger thru most of Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.  The storm system is moving away but clouds will be very slow to clear off Tuesday afternoon.

Monday

65° / 52°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 100% 65° 52°

Tuesday

61° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 49°

Wednesday

68° / 47°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 0% 68° 47°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 20% 74° 52°

Friday

58° / 52°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 58° 52°

Saturday

59° / 41°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 59° 41°

Sunday

72° / 47°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 72° 47°

51°

7 PM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
51°

51°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
51°

51°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
51°

51°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
51°

51°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
51°

50°

1 AM
Showers
50%
50°

50°

2 AM
Showers
50%
50°

50°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
50°

50°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

50°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

53°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

55°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

56°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

