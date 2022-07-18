Heat Warnings have been posted across much of Oklahoma for Tuesday! After slightly not as hot conditions today the Heat Dome builds back over Oklahoma the rest of this week with dangerous heat expected. High temps will be near or over 110 degrees in many areas on Tuesday. It’s a dry heat so the humidity not really a factor. However, actual temperatures 110 or greater is in the dangerous range! Please review your heat safety tips for the rest of this week and through this up coming weekend. In the extended forecast…maybe some cooler changes by the end of next week. We can only hope! #okwx

