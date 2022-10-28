Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!

Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.

Rain moves east Saturday with plenty of clouds hanging around, some sunshine will be present north.

I am watching a BIG dip in the jet stream next weekend which could bring severe weather Friday to Sunday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett