A Little Relief This Weekend

Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees.  Lows will drop to the low 70s Friday night.  Saturday will climb to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.  Sunday will be a few degrees “less hot” with a high near 90 degrees.  Isolated showers and storms are possible with a better chance across the panhandle and southeastern Oklahoma.

Hurricane Ida will likely track east of Oklahoma, bringing little relief. A heat dome will build and highs in the mid to upper 90s will return Wednesday through Saturday. A cold front could arrive Saturday, bringing a cool-down and rain chances for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Stay tuned!

