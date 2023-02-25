Sunday is still outlooked for severe weather, however we may be able to temper the strength of the storms if we can do one thing tomorrow.

Right now, we are sure of a lot of upper level support and a lot of shear. The only part of the forecast that is still a little muddy is how much warm air we will be able to bring in ahead of the severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Models are between upper 50s (less severe storms) and mid 60s (greater severe potential.

Right now the timeline looks like late afternoon in western Oklahoma. Storms will quickly form into a line and race east between 50 and 55mph!

We have a moderate risk for severe weather Sunday with the main threat being damaging winds in excess of 60mph. Stay tuned tomorrow afternoon and evening!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett