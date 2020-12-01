A major storm system to impact Oklahoma Wed / Thu! Winter Storm Watch for NW OK!

Here’s my very latest updated hand drawn snowfall forecast map from Noon News. This is not computer generated! Major storm system Wed into Thu with heavy snow NW OK and a sharp cut off to rain OKC to the SE. This all depends on the exact track! The precipitation develops late tonight in southwestern OK and expands quickly northeast during Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow is likely northwestern OK with a sharp cut off to mostly a cold rain OKC and points east. The storm system is a slow mover so precipitation will last across the northern half of Oklahoma Wednesday night into Thursday before finally shoving east of Oklahoma late Thursday afternoon. Watch this storm closely as any shift in track will change the forecast snow amounts. NW OK should be preparing for a significant wet snow! Jon Slater

