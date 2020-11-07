A nice weekend in the making! Then, watching 2 new potentially wet weather systems for next week.

We have a wonderful weekend on the way! Then, changes in the jet stream will increase the chances for rain next week. Here’s a look at total rainfall thru next week. We have 2 systems coming our way. The 1st system is rather weak but the 2nd system appears much stronger. Most of this rainfall falls with 2nd system next Friday into next weekend. Temperatures warm enough for all rain with no arctic air to be found. However, this all depends on exact track of these weather systems. Lets enjoy the weekend and stay tuned for weather updates next week. Jon Slater