A rather cool and sometimes wet weather pattern likely for the rest of this week!

The jet stream wind is showing a rather cool and sometimes wet weather pattern for the rest of this week. You can expect clouds and occasional chances for showers and t’storms as upper level disturbances track across Oklahoma. Don’t cancel any plans as it won’t rain all the time and probably not everyday. However, showers and t’storms in the forecast from time to time especially southern and southeastern Oklahoma. The clouds and rain will keep temperature below average and help to keep severe weather chances very low. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals into this next weekend. The heaviest rain falls across southern OK with less rain north. Jon Slater