The Heat Dome has been overhead for many days and dangerous heat and dry conditions expanding!. The fire threat is serious with already fires burning across portions of Oklahoma. A Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger has been issued for portions of western and northern Oklahoma for Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. Also there are Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings up for central and eastern Oklahoma. This is all because the upper high pressure system we call the Heat Dome is overhead and hardly moving for the next 2-3 days. Finally, it still appears the Heat Dome moves west to allow for a cold front to move south across Oklahoma by Thursday night and into the weekend. Hoping for showers and t’storms and cooler temperatures for a few days before the Heat Dome builds back across Oklahoma next week.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction