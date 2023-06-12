A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of Oklahoma this Monday morning thru 11 AM. The area of concern is along and south of the I 40 zone from OKC west and south. The main threats large hail, strong winds, heavy rain, lightning! Please take it slow this morning and allow extra time to get to your destination. Waves of showers and t’storms in the forecast today into Tuesday morning.

