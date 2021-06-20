A shift in the Jet Stream is bringing a strong cold front south into Oklahoma Sunday Night into Monday!

Here’s the latest….The winds in the mid and high levels of the atmosphere control the weather and we call it the Jet Stream. As you can see I posted the Jet Stream forecast for the next couple of days and it shows a shift in our pattern. The Heat Dome shoves west and Oklahoma goes into northwest flow. This pattern brings a strong cold front south across Oklahoma Sunday Night and Monday. Some rain chances but the big story is the much cooler temperatures surging south across our state next couple of days. Highs in the 70s & 60s with lows falling off into the 50s! Not out of the question we have 40s especially northeast of OKC by Tuesday Morning! But don’t get used to it. It won’t last long.