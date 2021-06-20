A shift in the Jet Stream is bringing a strong cold front south into Oklahoma Sunday Night into Monday!

(NEXSTAR) – Modern celebrations of Father’s Day are marked by cookouts, celebrations and often the selfless giving of tools and neckties. But the very first “day” dedicated solely to dads was a much more somber event.

Historical accounts of the earliest "official" Father’s Day celebrations credit Sonora Smart Dodd, of Washington state, with the idea. In 1910, she successfully petitioned the Spokane Ministerial Alliance to recognize fathers with their own service, which was observed that June at several churches across the city.