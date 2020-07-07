A significant heat wave is developing into Oklahoma by this weekend and next week!

The Heat Dome is an upper level high pressure system that usually forms this time of year and wobbles around the lower 48 states all Summer long. When it’s over Oklahoma that’s when we get our hottest and biggest heat waves. Get ready Oklahoma since the Heat Dome is predicted to develop over or near Oklahoma as we go into the weekend and next week. As this happens rain chances go away and temps go up. Eventually, the humidity will drop and temps will rise above 100 degrees across western and central OK. This is not unusual for this time of year but OKC has not reached 100 degrees yet this Summer. So Oklahoma, you are on notice! Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction