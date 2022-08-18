Hope everyone is enjoying this cooler weather. Now lets get some rain!! Scattered t’storms possible Friday and Saturday in NW jet stream flow. However, the bigger system is along the west coast Thursday morning and moving into Oklahoma late Saturday night, Sunday into Monday morning with widespread rainfall/storms possible along the track. Here’s a look at the latest rainfall accumulation forecast. It still looks like the heaviest rain falls across southern OK but even central and northern OK has a good chance for significant rainfall. Still a few days out so it all depends on the exact track of the upper disturbance and also how much tropical moisture gets into the storm system. Watching.

