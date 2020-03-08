A storm system brings rain chances to Oklahoma late Sunday, Sunday Night into Monday.

Good Sunday morning folks!  A storm system coming our way from the southern rockies will bring rain chances to Oklahoma from west to east later today, tonight and into Monday.  Showers and a few t’storms should develop later this afternoon across the western high plains and move east northeast into western OK and then central OK tonight.  Not expecting any severe weather with this system!  However, don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder with the rain tonight.  Rainfall totals not too impressive but many areas should get around 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall between late Sunday and Monday morning.  Less rainfall expected in the Panhandles and far northwestern OK.  Jon Slater

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

66° / 54°
More clouds than sun, windy
Monday

76° / 48°
Showers early, windy
Tuesday

75° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Wednesday

76° / 49°
Considerable cloudiness
Thursday

70° / 44°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Friday

61° / 42°
Showers possible
Saturday

63° / 49°
Times of sun and clouds
Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

4 PM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
59°

59°

5 PM
Showers/Wind
50%
59°

60°

6 PM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

7 PM
Rain
80%
60°

58°

8 PM
Light Rain
80%
58°

58°

9 PM
Light Rain/Wind
70%
58°

58°

10 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
58°

58°

11 PM
Showers/Wind
60%
58°

59°

12 AM
Light Rain/Wind
60%
59°

60°

1 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
60°

60°

2 AM
Rain/Wind
70%
60°

59°

3 AM
Rain/Wind
90%
59°

58°

4 AM
Rain/Wind
80%
58°

57°

5 AM
Light Rain/Wind
70%
57°

57°

6 AM
Light Rain/Wind
70%
57°

58°

7 AM
Showers/Wind
50%
58°

58°

8 AM
Showers/Wind
40%
58°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
59°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy/Wind
20%
61°

62°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
62°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
10%
65°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

