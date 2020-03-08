A storm system brings rain chances to Oklahoma late Sunday, Sunday Night into Monday.

Good Sunday morning folks! A storm system coming our way from the southern rockies will bring rain chances to Oklahoma from west to east later today, tonight and into Monday. Showers and a few t’storms should develop later this afternoon across the western high plains and move east northeast into western OK and then central OK tonight. Not expecting any severe weather with this system! However, don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder with the rain tonight. Rainfall totals not too impressive but many areas should get around 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rainfall between late Sunday and Monday morning. Less rainfall expected in the Panhandles and far northwestern OK. Jon Slater

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction