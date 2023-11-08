A strong cold front will sweep across Oklahoma later today and tonight bringing us back to reality! But what about rainfall? We are really dry and need moisture big time! The best chance for rain is across southern OK Thursday with OKC on the very northern edge! Right now it appears the heaviest rain falls across southern and southeastern OK where over 1inch is possible. The northern edge is close to an Altus to OKC to Tulsa line where a tenth of an inch or less is possible. You folks in northern OK missing out totally again! As you cam see OKC has only about a 40% chance of light rain on Thursday behind the front. So it’s a chilly rain!

