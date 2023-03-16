Here’s the latest severe thunderstorm risk map.. A strong cold front will sweep across Oklahoma today from northwest to southeast. As the front moves across your location expect showers and thunderstorms windy conditions with falling temps behind the front! Strong to severe storms most likely across southeastern OK! The front reaches OKC around Noon to 2 PM! A light wintry mix is possible across northern and northwestern OK later today on the back side. Stay weather aware!

