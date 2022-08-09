A summer cold front is moving slowly south and an outflow boundary coming in from the east will produce scattered t’storms this afternoon and evening. There is NO official severe risk but just like yesterday can’t rule out marginal severe weather. I’ve highlighted an area in green on this map with the best chance for scattered t’storms developing this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, lightning and brief heavy rain. Keep an eye to the sky!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction