A tail of two lows, one brings thunder, the other snow!

Two areas of low pressure are on the way. While their track will only differ by 100-150 miles, one system looks to bring rain and thunder, the other snow!

This Thursday evening, expect clear skies and chilly lows into the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunny skies and warmer weather arrives tomorrow. Look for upper 40s.

With even warmer weather Saturday, skies will begin to cloud up in advance of rain Sunday. Some of the heavier showers could also come with a few rumbles of thunder.

The second area of low pressure arrives with a slightly more south track on Tuesday. Look for a cold rain Tuesday changing to snow across much of the state by Wednesday. Stay tuned for further details on this midweek system as we get closer!

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett