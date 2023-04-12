After some nice and mild days through the end of this week, its the Oklahoma wind and a dryline that will cap the work week’s weather Friday.

Expect nice conditions with clear skies the rest of Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday, a dry line moves from western Oklahoma into central parts of the state. Areas to the west of this feature will have strong southwesterly winds to 40mph and very dry air, placing western Oklahoma into the danger zone for spreading wildfires.

Further east into central and eastern parts of the state, there is a chance for severe weather along and east of the dryline (roughly Hwy 81 to I35 and then eastward). Some indications are tat the cap may be too strong to break, but if storms form, they will be severe.

Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett