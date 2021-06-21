A *Temporary* Break form the Heat

Today is the first full day of Summer and Oklahoma weather isn’t done with Spring yet.

We’ll see cloudy skies and on-again/off-again rain chances today.

Temperatures will range from the upper-60’s to mid-70’s this afternoon.

Tonight we will see near-record lows for some parts of the state.

Lows will dip into the 50’s!!! tonight. It will be a cool and maybe chilly start Tuesday.

This break from the heat won’t last long. We’ll be back in the 90’s in a few days.

More rain chances possible this weekend.

-Damien