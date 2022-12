After a cold start this morning, we will see nice weather for Christmas.

Today will be sunny windy and mild. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-40’s.

Some rain, drizzle and fog Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper-20’s/

Sunny skies to kick off next week. Highs will eventually make it into the 60’s by Thursday.

Some rain chances on Friday as we head into the new year.