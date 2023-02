Saturday and Sunday will be quite different as far as our Oklahoma weather ins concerned.

Look for breezy to windy conditions along with cool temps near 50 degrees. There may be a few folks that see some sprinkles briefly Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will feature more sunshine, and much warmer temps. Widespread upper 60s with some folks close to 70 will be found.

Above average temps will last to about midweek next week! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett