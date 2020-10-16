A weekend divided, high fire danger and a taste of Winter!

Get ready for two completely different weather days this weekend!

Friday evening, expect quiet conditions with southerly winds increasing later into the evening. Lows will not be as cool, falling to the upper 40s.

Saturday will be warm and breezy with winds gusting 30-40 mph. With dry air sticking in place, fire concerns will be extremely high, especially in western Oklahoma where the drought continues!

After a warm and windy day Saturday, a cold front moves in Sunday bringing a drop in temps from the 60s to the 50s during the day, strong northerly winds, and misty conditions.

The 70s and 80s return next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett