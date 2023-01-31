Strong southwesterly flow Jet Stream continues to bring chances for wintry precipitation across Oklahoma the next few days. The heaviest precipitation in the form of sleet and freezing rain will fall across southern and southeastern Oklahoma in the Winter Storm Warning. However, a light wintry mix is also possible across central Oklahoma in the Winter Weather Advisory. Stay tuned to the latest forecast!
