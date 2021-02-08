A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for portions of central and northern OK until 6PM for Freezing Drizzle.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for portions of central and northern OK until 6 PM. An Arctic Cold Front is moving southeast and areas of freezing drizzle will continue behind the front thru at least this afternoon. Roads are very slick and hazardous especially bridges and overpasses. Many accidents are on going across the OKC Metro area! Gradually the light freezing drizzle will dry up and things will improve later this afternoon. Jon Slater
