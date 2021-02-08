A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for portions of central and northern OK until 6PM for Freezing Drizzle.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for portions of central and northern OK until 6 PM. An Arctic Cold Front is moving southeast and areas of freezing drizzle will continue behind the front thru at least this afternoon. Roads are very slick and hazardous especially bridges and overpasses.  Many accidents are on going across the OKC Metro area!  Gradually the light freezing drizzle will dry up and things will improve later this afternoon.  Jon Slater

7 Day Forecast

Monday

28° / 22°
Drizzle
Drizzle 30% 28° 22°

Tuesday

30° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 30° 24°

Wednesday

31° / 19°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 31° 19°

Thursday

26° / 13°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 40% 26° 13°

Friday

22° / 12°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 22° 12°

Saturday

21° /
Snow
Snow 30% 21°

Sunday

19° / 12°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 19° 12°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

26°

2 PM
Light Freezing Rain
35%
26°

26°

3 PM
Light Freezing Rain
35%
26°

26°

4 PM
Light Freezing Rain
35%
26°

28°

5 PM
Freezing Drizzle
30%
28°

27°

6 PM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
27°

26°

7 PM
Freezing Drizzle
34%
26°

26°

8 PM
Freezing Drizzle
30%
26°

26°

9 PM
Cloudy
6%
26°

26°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
26°

25°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
25°

25°

12 AM
Cloudy
8%
25°

24°

1 AM
Cloudy
8%
24°

24°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
24°

23°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
23°

23°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
23°

22°

5 AM
Cloudy
5%
22°

22°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
22°

22°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
22°

22°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
22°

23°

9 AM
Cloudy
4%
23°

25°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
25°

26°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
26°

26°

12 PM
Cloudy
2%
26°

26°

1 PM
Cloudy
2%
26°

