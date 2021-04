Get ready for some Winter temperatures, *and* precip!

Sunday night, skies will be mostly clear and winds will become southerly. Lows will remain above freezing in the upper 30s.

Enjoy Monday! It will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front arrives Tuesday morning bringing cold air and a few flakes of snow as far south as OKC. Accumulation is not expected.

Freezing temps are likely statewide early Wednesday. Remember to cover any sensitive plants!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett