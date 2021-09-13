Above Normal Temperatures Continue

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Monday will be very warm and breezy with highs in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will drop to the upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will climb to the upper 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Showers and storms are possible in northern Oklahoma early Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Isolated showers are possible in central Oklahoma in the morning.  Isolated storms are possible in southeastern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures climb back to the 90s Thursday through the weekend. Long range models suggest a powerful cold front could arrive for the start of fall next Wednesday. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter