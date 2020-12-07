Our warming trend begins Monday with above normal highs around 60 degrees. Winds will stay on the lighter side at 10 mph out of the northwest under sunny skies. Northwestern Oklahoma will trend 10 to 15 degrees cooler due to snow covering the ground. The snow will continue to melt today and tomorrow. Lows will drop to the freezing mark overnight under clear skies. Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the low 60s under sunny skies. Wednesday will be warm in the mid to upper 60s due to a breezy southwesterly wind. Our next system arrives Friday bringing scattered light showers and a cool-down.
Above Normal Temperatures This Week!
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity