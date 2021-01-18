Above Normal Temps for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
MLK Day Fast Facts

MLK Day Fast Facts

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be above normal in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will sweep across the state, bringing a breezy north wind and increasing cloud cover. Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the mid 30s and wind chills in the upper 20s. Tomorrow will be cooler in the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday, mainly for southern Oklahoma.  Highs will soar above normal for the end of the work week in the mid 50s. Our next system arrives this weekend bringing isolated to scattered showers.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

56° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 56° 34°

Tuesday

47° / 32°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 0% 47° 32°

Wednesday

52° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 52° 39°

Thursday

57° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 57° 40°

Friday

56° / 36°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 56° 36°

Saturday

54° / 44°
Showers
Showers 30% 54° 44°

Sunday

58° / 52°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 58° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

7 AM
Clear
1%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

46°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
56°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
54°

52°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
52°

49°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
49°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
48°

47°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

11 PM
Cloudy
2%
45°

45°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
45°

44°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
44°

42°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
42°

41°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
41°

40°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
40°

39°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
39°

38°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
38°

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter